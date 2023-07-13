Logistics Market: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth, Global Size, Outlook, Report 2023-2028

Logistics Industry Research Report 2023

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Logistics Market Research Report:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global logistics industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global logistics market size reached US$ 5.2 Trillion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.8 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.

Logistics refers to the commercial process of transporting goods to the users. It involves several steps, such as planning, implementing, and controlling the movement of goods, services, and information from the point of origin to consumption. It contains the management of various activities, including transportation, warehousing, inventory management, packaging, and security. It is a critical activity that is responsible for the success of any business that deals with the movement of physical goods. It helps to ensure that products are delivered to customers on time, at the right location, and in the right condition, which, in turn, leads to improved customer satisfaction, increased sales, and higher profitability.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-market/requestsample

Global Logistics Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by continual improvements in the e-commerce industry. Coupled with the growing preference for convenient shopping among the masses is providing a boost to the market. In addition, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the rising demand for effective logistic infrastructure, further acting as a growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, rapid globalization has created opportunities for logistics companies to expand their operations and services is creating a positive market outlook.

Moreover, continual technological advancements and the emergence of automation, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have significantly improved the efficiency and accuracy of logistics operations, are impacting the market favorably. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid industrialization and digitization and changing regulations and trade agreements related to the logistics business market.

By IMARC group, Some of the Top 11 Logistics Companies Operating in the Market are Given Below:

• J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

• CEVA Logistics

• FedEx Corp.

• United Parcel Service, Inc.

• Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

• XPO Logistics Inc.

• Kenco Group Inc.

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• Americold Logistics, LLC

• DSV Panalpina A/S

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

• Roadways

• Seaways

• Railways

• Airways

Breakup by Model Type:

• 2 PL

• 3 PL

• 4 PL

Breakup by End-use:

• Consumer Goods

• Retail

• Food And Beverages

• IT Hardware

• Healthcare

• Chemicals

• Construction

• Automotive

• Telecom

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report 2023-2028:

• Luxury Furniture Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/3098518/luxury-furniture-market-opportunities-2023-key-players

• Green Roof Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/3113106/green-roof-market-set-to-hit-us-4-4-billion-15-2-of-cagr-during

• Rare Earth Elements Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/3113110/rare-earth-elements-market-set-to-hit-us-20-9-billion-15-of-cagr

• Fruit Beer Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/3113114/fruit-beer-market-expected-to-hit-a-growth-rate-cagr-of-4-during

• Social Commerce Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/3115096/social-commerce-market-the-future-outlook-of-the-industry

• Shrimp Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/3115103/shrimp-market-price-analysis-size-share-growth-trends

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.