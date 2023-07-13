Notice Regarding the Terms and Conditions Concerning the Issuance of Stock-Compensation-Type Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

/EIN News/ -- July 13, 2023



Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

(Stock Code Number: 3774, The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO

TEL: 81-3-5205-6500

TOKYO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, the “Company”, TSE Prime: 3774) hereby announces that it has determined the remaining terms and conditions concerning the issuance of stock-compensation-type stock options (“Stock Acquisition Rights”), resolved by the IIJ’s Board of Directors on June 28, 2023, to be allotted to Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) and Executive Officers of IIJ, as follows.

1. Total number of Stock Acquisition Rights

18,227 rights

2. Class and total number of shares underlying the Stock Acquisition Rights

36,454 shares of the Company’s common stock (the number of shares to be issued or transferred for each Stock Acquisition Rights shall be 2 shares)

3. Amount to be paid in exchange for the Stock Acquisition Rights

JPY4,362 per Stock Acquisition Rights (JPY2,181 per share of common stock)

The Stock Acquisition Rights are allotted to Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) and Executive Officers of IIJ by offsetting their monetary remuneration claims against the Company and their obligations to pay for the allotment of the Stock Acquisition Rights.

4. Persons to be allotted the stock acquisition rights, number of persons, and number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted:

Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) of IIJ 9 Directors 11,693 rights Executive Officers of IIJ 19 Executive Officers 6,534 rights



About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April 2022.

