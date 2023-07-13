Cheek Augmentation Market Size Worth USD 6.97 Billion by 2030 at 7.8% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheek Augmentation Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cheek Augmentation Market Information By Product, Technique, End-User and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued at USD 3.82 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 4.12 billion in 2023 to USD 6.97 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period (2023 - 2030)

Market Scope:

Adding volume and definition to the cheeks is the goal of the cosmetic treatment known as cheek augmentation. Implants, injectable fillers, and fat grafting are just few of the methods used to augment the appearance of the cheeks. Lack of cheekbone definition, flat or sunken cheeks, and facial asymmetry are just some of the cosmetic issues that can be corrected with a cheek augmentation.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 6.97 Billion CAGR 7.8% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Technique and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The growing aging population to boost the market growth Rising awareness about non-surgical treatments among people drove the market growth



Cheek Augmentation Market Competitive Outlooks:

Key Companies in the Cheek Augmentation Market include.

AbbVie Inc (US)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

GALDERMA (Switzerland)

Sientra, Inc (US)

Stryker (US)

Sinclair (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (US)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc (US)

Hanson Medical Inc (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Cheek Augmentation Market Trends:



Market Drivers

Market expansion is being fueled by factors such as an aging population, rising demand for cosmetic procedures, and increasing use of minimally invasive treatments. The expanding demand for cosmetic treatments, the widespread use of new technologies, the popularity of medical tourism, and the proportion of the global population that is getting older all point to a bright future for the cheek augmentation industry. Dermal fillers, implants, and others fall into these three categories. The procedures can be used singly or in tandem with others to achieve a more complete facial rejuvenation, and they can be tailored to match the unique needs and aesthetic goals of each patient. Demand for cheek augmentation is expected to rise throughout the projection period, driven in part by the increasing popularity of minimally invasive treatments and the influence of social media.

Market Restraints

However, the expensive price of Cheek Augmentation restrains market expansion from 2023 to 2030.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The pandemic actually helped the cosmetics sector, which in turn helped the cheek augmentation market develop. Despite the relaxed dress code, there was still a requirement to always look presentable (the "lockdown glow-up"). Surgeons who specialize in cosmetic procedures report an uptick in business during the epidemic as a result of people's desire to look their best without resorting to artificial means. Medical professionals report a persistent uptick in demand for these treatments in the wake of the pandemic, as people gradually return to work and their offline lives.



Cheek Augmentation Market Segmentation:

Product

In 2022, dermal fillers are expected to have the largest share of the Cheek Augmentation Market revenue. The demand for these procedures is on the rise. When administered by a trained professional, dermal fillers can produce anything from subtle to dramatic changes. As a result, the growing number of elderly people is driving a surge in demand for dermal filler procedures.

Technique

The non-surgical category led the market in 2022 and is expected to increase at a higher rate than the surgical sector between 2023 and 2030, when the forecast period ends. This is because of the growing awareness of the benefits of fillers in augmentation surgery and the increasing need for reasonably priced face rejuvenation options.

End User

The healthcare facilities market category is expected to develop at the fastest rate between 2023 and 2030, after already dominating the market in 2022. The rising popularity of cosmetic surgery in hospitals is to blame. Hospitals generate substantial income and offer a comprehensive spectrum of inpatient and outpatient care.

Cheek Augmentation Market Regional Analysis:

In 2022, the market for cheek implants was greatest in North America. This is because of the region's rapidly aging population and the accompanying increase in the use of medical technology, the popularity of aesthetic operations, and the improvement of medical facilities. The effectiveness and safety of cosmetic procedures are further ensured by the region's stringent regulatory framework, which includes the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States and Health Canada of Canada.



Due to rising disposable income, shifting consumer preferences, and flourishing fashion and modeling sectors, Europe is poised to become the market's second-largest contributor. In addition, it has been speculated that the market for cheek augmentation is highest in Germany, while the UK is predicted to have the quickest growth rate in Europe.

From 2023 to 2030, the market for cheek implants is anticipated to expand most rapidly in Asia. This is because of the vast unrealized potential, increasing levels of patient awareness, and burgeoning economy in the area. In addition, the market for cheek augmentation is predicted to increase at the quickest rate in India, which is located in the Asia-Pacific area. Increased medical tourism activities supported by low treatment costs in developing nations like China, India, the Philippines, and Thailand are also expected to drive industry expansion over the next seven years in the market for cheek augmentation.

The regions of the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are grouped together as "The Rest of the World." The expansion of the cosmetics and personal care sectors in the region's major economies has been a driving force behind rising demand for cheek implants, particularly in the Middle East. Market growth is anticipated as a result of demographic shifts in the region, including an aging population, rising incomes, and shifting consumer preferences. The increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures is driving growth in the market.

