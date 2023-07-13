Refurbished Smartphone Market Size to Reach USD 154.7 Billion at a CAGR of 12.50 % by 2032- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Refurbished Smartphone Market is Growing Adoption of Wearable Devices to Boost the global Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights Refurbished Smartphone Market Information By Type, Application, Price Range And Region - Forecast till 2032"; the market will achieve USD 154.7 billion in 2032 at a 12.50% CAGR.

Refurbished Smartphone Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global Refurbished Smartphone market report include

eBay

AT&T Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Cashify

Paytm

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Walmart

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Refurbished Smartphone Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 154.7 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.50% from 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities E-commerce platforms are becoming more popular Key Market Drivers Increased global consumer reliance on smartphones Growing demand from developing nations is a new market trend

A used phone that has been returned and fixed so it may be sold again is known as a refurbished phone. Not all reconditioned phones are inoperable. Numerous product debuts in the premium smartphone market, a wider range of brand choices, new pricing ranges, and the general aspirational appeal of an upgraded smartphone are just a few of the key drivers propelling the secondhand smartphone market to expand fast across the globe. Another important factor in the development of the used and refurbished smartphone market is the usage of a previously owned handset to help pay for the purchase of either a new or used instrument. It is also projected that the trade-in will play a crucial role in driving demand for used and refurbished smartphone devices, along with the growth in financing plans (EIP). The vendor often performs tests, such as determining whether the battery charges and examining the functionality of the buttons and cameras. Additionally, the vendor will check the phone's Wi-Fi, 4G, and 5G connections and the audio and screen responsiveness.

Refurbished phones are categorized by some networks and retailers as handsets returned by users or consumers who usually change their minds during the 30-day cooling-off window after signing a contract. Numerous product debuts in the premium smartphone market, more brand alternatives, new pricing points, and the overall desirable appeal of an upgraded phone are just a few of the important elements propelling the secondhand smartphone market to grow quickly on a global scale. The expansion of the used and refurbished smartphone business depends on consumers using a previously owned handset to pay for the purchase of a new or used instrument. It is also projected that the rise in financing plans (EIP), along with the trade-in, will substantially impact the demand for used and reconditioned smartphone devices.

Refurbished Smartphone Market Dynamics

Refurbished Smartphone Market Drivers

Global consumer dependence on smartphones is growing, and more companies are offering EMI phone choices, which is driving the market's expansion. Due to supply issues, massive inventory levels, and decreased consumer demand due to rising inflation, the mobile device market has suffered. Thanks to convergent trends like 5G and AI in the cloud, the smartphone will continue to serve as a central hub for the ensuing decade before being superseded by wearable screens, omnipresent virtual assistants, and ambient interfaces. Additionally, the cost-efficiency advantages of refurbished and previously owned mobile phones drive the market's expansion. However, the lack of top models and restrictions on the warranty period for refurbished and previously owned mobile phones prevent the market from expanding. As a result, the growth of e-commerce platforms has a big impact on the market for used or refurbished cell phones.

On the other hand, increasing e-commerce platform use among consumers and sellers is anticipated to create a wide range of market growth opportunities throughout the projected period. Higher-educated consumers today want expensive, cutting-edge mechanical hardware. Due to the quick upgrade cycle, many consumers devote more time to their new devices. A sizable segment of the public support secondhand mobile phones because of their low cost and availability of the needed features. Growing economies, rising consumer desire for inexpensive goods, and rising customer acceptance of smartphones are the main reasons behind the expansion of the refurbished and secondhand mobile phone market. New clients can be attracted by the accessibility of cell phones on e-commerce platforms and by the deals offered throughout the festival and summer seasons.

Refurbished Smartphone Market Segmentation

By price range, the market includes low-price, mid-price, and premium.

By application, the market includes individuals and businesses.

By type, the market includes refurbished phones and used phones.

Refurbished Smartphone Market COVID-19 Analysis

The development of COVID-19 sparked a trend toward remote work and education. Over the past ten years, working from home has been an increasingly popular trend. However, the COVID-19 impact drastically hastened this trend quickly, requiring businesses of all sizes to quickly adhere to the self-isolation procedures that governments worldwide were advising. Due to the epidemic, local demand for used cell phones has reached new heights. New device availability has been delayed due to supply chain issues and lower discretionary income.

Refurbished Smartphone Market Regional Analysis

Due to rising e-commerce sales, improvements in logistical services, and the ease of payment options like buy now pay later services, North America is predicted to maintain its dominance of the repaired and used mobile phones market during the forecast period. This will propel market growth throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The United States is one of the world's most mature smartphone provider markets. With firms like Apple, who have changed the global smartphone market's competitive landscape, the area has a history of creating cutting-edge telephones. The second-largest share of the market for reconditioned smartphones is in Europe. Several factors, such as growing interest in technology and high demand for high-end sophisticated gadgets, drive the market growth for refurbished and preowned mobile phones.

