Liquid Packaging Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 462.7 Billion by 2028

Liquid packaging represents multilayer packaging that protects numerous liquid products, including juices, water, milk, purees, and sauces, from spills and other chemical or physical damages caused during transfer. It comprises bottles, cartons, containers, films, stand-up pouches, squeezable tubes, and bag-on boxes. Liquid packaging acts as a barrier and protects the products from light exposure or contamination, owing to external viruses and bacteria. In addition, it is durable and lightweight while reducing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions. As a result, this procedure finds wide application in food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, chemical, petrochemical, and personal care industries across the globe.

How Big Is the Liquid Packaging Market?

The global liquid packaging market size reached US$ 352.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 462.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.49% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of multilayer packaging, such as convenient and easy-to-use packaging, maintaining freshness and improving the shelf life of food products, and minimizing their packaging cost, eliminating material wastage, and facilitating customization of packages, is among the key factors driving the liquid packaging market. Moreover, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch recyclable polymers as alternatives to traditional petroleum-based polymers, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising focus on several marketing strategies to expand their customer base is further propelling the global market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for lightweight packaging to save energy during production and transportation is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the growing e-commerce platforms are offering personal care, cosmetics, and household care items, and over-the-counter drugs, which is anticipated to fuel the liquid packaging market over the forecasted period.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Material Type:

• Paperboard

• Plastics

• Glass

• Metal

• Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Flexible

• Rigid

Breakup by Technology:

• Aseptic Liquid Packaging

• Blow Molding

• Form Fill Seal

Breakup by End User:

• Food and Beverage

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceutical

• Household Care

• Industrial

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Amcor plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Billerudkorsnas AB, Constantia Flexibles, Coveris, Evergreen Packaging, Gerresheimer AG, LiquiBox, Mondi plc, Sidel (The Tetra Laval Group), Smurfit Kappa Group plc and Sonoco Products Company.

