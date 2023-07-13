Work on the Fort Hill Bridge to be complete before rush hour today

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) thanks motorists for their patience as work crews make repairs on the Fort Hill Bridge on Interstate 64 in Charleston.

The purpose of the work is to make emergency repairs to the road surface before forecasted rain moves in later this week.

Crews began at 9:00 a.m. this morning. The repair work requires both the middle and slow lanes to be shut down temporarily. Patching material placed on the bridge needs time to cure before the bridge is reopened. Both lanes are expected to reopen around 2:00 p.m. this afternoon, before evening rush hour.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time for travel and are reminded to remain alert through the work zone.​​