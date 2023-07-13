Submit Release
Emergency lane closures on Fort Hill Bridge scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The slow and center lanes of westbound Interstate 64 will be closed at milepost 57.4 on the Fort Hill Bridge in Charleston from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, for emergency repairs.
 
The Lee Street on ramp and Oakwood Road off ramp will remain open during repairs, but the Virginia Street on ramp will be closed.​​

