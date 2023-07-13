Navigating Efficiency: Optimizing Fleet Operations with Telematics

Commercial Telematics Market to Generate $63.89 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global commercial telematics market size was pegged at $16.87 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $63.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in trend of connectivity solutions, ease of vehicle diagnosis, and government regulation for vehicle telematics drive the growth of the global commercial telematics market. However, high installation costs, threat of data hacking, and lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity hinder the market growth. On the contrary, intelligent transportation systems and improved performance of autonomous vehicles are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/235

Covid-19 scenario of Commercial Telematics Industry:

The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the automotive sector as majority of the manufacturing facilities were closed, which affected to several OEM and supplier factories.

The pandemic affected the revenue streams allocated toward the R&D and adoption of new technologies in the commercial telematics sector. The growing vaccination number and rise in commercial vehicles are expected to boost the growth of the market post-pandemic.

The report segments the global commercial telematics market on the basis of solution type, application, end user, and region.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/235

Based on solution type, the OEM segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report analyzes the aftermarket segment.

On the basis of application, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the market. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/235

The global commercial telematics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

The global commercial telematics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Mix Telematics, Trimble Inc., Navistar, Inc., Vontier Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Geotab Inc., Fleet Complete, Solera Holdings, Inc., Microlise limited, Daimler AG, Continental AG, Karooooo Ltd., and Michelin.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

United States Commercial Telematics Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-commercial-telematics-market-A10360

China, India, Southeast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/china-india-and-southeast-asia-automotive-oem-telematics-market

Consumer Telematics Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/consumer-telematics-market

Marine Telematics Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/marine-telematics-market

Automotive Telematics Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-telematics-market

Automotive OEM Telematics Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-oem-telematics-market