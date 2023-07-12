New bridge near Lumby will improve safety, access

CANADA, July 12 - A new bridge on Creighton Valley Road south of Lumby will ensure safe and reliable access for area residents.

Daly Bridge, three kilometres southeast of Lumby, is being replaced with a new climate-resilient two-lane bridge at a higher elevation to prevent Creighton Creek from washing out this important infrastructure. The new bridge will also reduce the potential for flooding at this location.

“Replacing this 50-year-old bridge will help safeguard access to homes and businesses in the Creighton Valley area by reducing the chance of flooding or washouts,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “This is another example of how we are upgrading British Columbia’s transportation infrastructure for climate resiliency and keeping people and goods on the move.”

A $3.9-million contract has been awarded to Copcan Civil Ltd. Partnership.

While construction is underway, drivers can expect minor traffic disruptions. Work will include the construction of a temporary detour bridge for single-lane-alternating traffic to provide safe passage for motorists while the old bridge is dismantled and the new one is being built. Drivers are reminded to observe construction-zone speed limits and respect the direction of traffic-control personnel.

Work will be conducted through the summer and fall of 2023, paused over the winter and resumed in spring 2024 when weather conditions allow. Completion of the new bridge is expected in summer 2024.

The existing bridge, built in 1972, is deteriorating and needs replacement. Modern climate-resilient design standards will give the new bridge increased free-flow capacity to improve drainage in an area prone to flooding.