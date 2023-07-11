Solomon Islands 45th Independence Anniversary celebrated in Port Moresby.

The Solomon Islands High Commission in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, joined the Solomon Islands Community in Port Moresby in celebrating the Country’s 45th Independence Anniversary on Sunday.

This year’s Independence Celebrations was hosted by the Pacific Adventist University (PAU), Solomon Islands Students and Staff Association (SISSA) at the PAU Campus.

The event started with a short devotion, followed by speeches, cutting of cake, feasting and entertainments.

The event was graced by the presence of the Governor of the National Capital District, Honourable Powes Parkop as Chief Guest of Honour, Vice Chancellor of Pacific Adventist University, Professor Lohi Matainaho and Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, His Excellency William Soaki.

When delivering his statement, High Commissioner Soaki made reflections on the journey, the country has travelled on since attaining Independence in 1978 as one that was challenged by a lot of factors including; political turbulence, economic uncertainties, natural disasters, health epidemics and ethnic conflicts.

PAU SISSA (Hosts) opening parade with flags from the different provinces of Solomon Islands and Pacific Neighbors who’s students are also part of the SISSA community.

However, through the determination of our people and the help of friendly partners, the country rose above its challenges. He further highlighted the need to acknowledge the challenges that are ahead of us in this ever-changing world by, drawing inspirations from our past experiences.

The High Commissioner also acknowledges the strong support from the Solomon Islands community in Papua New Guinea, and looks to further collaborations on new initiatives in the coming future.

Bilateral relations between Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea is warm and friendly, providing room for more collaboration between our two countries.

In his statement, Honourable Parkop said Papua New Guinea as one of Solomon Islands’ closest neighbors is keen to explore more opportunities in various sectors. One that is of immediate attention and facilitated through the Solomon Islands High Commission is the proposal to establish a sister relationship between the capital cities of Port Moresby and Honiara.

Work has already started, and an invitation will be extended to the Honiara city Mayor to visit Port Moresby, likewise Governor Parkop will lead a delegation to Honiara with the aim of formalizing the relationship before the end of 2023.

The highlight of the celebrations were the cultural entertainments from members of the Solomon Islands community and tertiary students. There were also three special local guest performers; the Tubumaga Clan’s Mada dance troupe from Poreporena village, the West Papuan dance troupe from Port Moresby and the famous 3-piece Bula Talei band.

The celebrations ended with words of thanks from the host and a closing prayer at 5pm.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE