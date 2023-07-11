SIG committed to establish SI Mission in UAE

The Supervising Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Rexon Ramofafia receives a gift from the non-resident United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Abdullah Al Subousi.

The Supervising Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Rexon Ramofafia has used his meeting with the non-resident United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the Solomon Islands to reiterate the Government’s commitment to establish it’s Diplomatic Mission in Abu Dhabi, UAE to enhance bilateral relations and further explore opportunities of cooperation in the gulf region.

Minister Ramofafia met the United Arab Emirates Ambassador, His Excellency Abdullah Al Subousi on Monday (10th July 2023) and his delegation who were in a working visit in the country. The delegation also met the Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Maelanga and hand- delivered the COP28 Invitation letter from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands.

The working visit was also an opportunity to discuss possible bilateral engagements and areas of development as well as to look at regional and international issues of common interest.

The Solomon Islands Government’s commitment to open the Embassy in Abu Dhabi before the end of the year was among issues discussed.

The United Arad Emirates is a strategic location for setting up a diplomatic Mission, as it is a regional investment and trade hub for the gulf region, north and East Africa.

Many large corporations around the world, including Small and Medium Enterprises have established their regional offices and operations in Dubai – thus providing potential opportunities for trade and attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

Therefore, Solomon Islands decision to establish a Mission in Abu Dhabi has come at a time when the country has gathered some grounds in terms of International Trade in UAE and the gulf region.

Minister Ramofafia said as an outcome of Solomon Islands participation in the 2020 World Expo in Dubai, the country has secured trade partnership with a distributor for Solomon Islands canned tuna exports.

Through the trade connections forged during the World Expo, Solomon Islands products were promoted and maximized and trade potentials realized. Supervising MFAET Minister indicated the interest to further expand trade and even explore labour mobility opportunities.

HE Abdulla Al Sabousi, UAE Ambassador to Australia and non-resident Ambassador to Solomon Islands, welcomed the eagerness of Solomon Islands to open an Embassy in Abu Dhabi and is committed to work with Solomon Islands in the coming months on processes to be undertaken.

Minister Ramofafia acknowledged the visit by the UAE Ambassador and his delegation and further reiterates Solomon Islands close relations with the United Arab Emirates.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE