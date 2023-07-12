Unite Arab Emirates eager to bolster ties with Solomon Islands

Acting Prime Minister Maelanga and Ambassador Abdullah Al Subousi during the courtesy visit

Acting PM and Ambassador

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is eager to further strengthen friendship and cooperation with Solomon Islands following the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2010.

This was highlighted on Monday during a two-day visit to Honiara by the UAE non-resident Ambassador, H.E Abdullah Al Subousi when he made a courtesy visit to the Acting Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Maelanga.

Ambassador Subousi described the relationship as an important one that has the potential to progress.

“We are here to listen to you and to ensure this relationship grows. There’s lots of potential areas that we can strengthen to gain maximum mutual benefits,” Ambassador Subousi said.

The Emirati envoy outlined areas that both sides can further strengthen including in trade, climate change, renewable energy, education, health, tourism and labour mobility.

This latest visit provided an opportunity for both countries to discuss and follow up on these areas of cooperation, strengthening connections, linkages for trade and exploring business and labour mobility.

An avenue for further significant economic benefits to be reaped from bolstering this relationship is from igniting a flow of labour from Solomon Islands to the UAE in the unskilled and semi-skilled sectors.

With the rapid increase in Solomon Islands youth population and the inability of the domestic labour market to absorb them, labour mobility is seen as a means of relieving pressure on the domestic labour market.

UAE is a strategic location for setting up a diplomatic Mission, which is a regional hub for investment and trade for the Gulf region and the North and East Africa.

Many large corporations around the world, including SMEs have established their regional offices and operations in Dubai – which provide potential opportunities for trade and attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs)

The Solomon Islands Government is committed to establish a diplomatic Mission in Abu Dhabi in 2023, an opportunity to enhance its bilateral relationship and further exploring more opportunities for cooperation in the gulf region.

ENDS///

GCU Press