Prime Minister officially opens Solomon Islands Embassy in Beijing.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare officially opens Solomon Islands Embassy in Beijing, Peoples Republic of China today (11th July).

Among official guests gracing the milestone ceremony were Solomon Islands Government Ministers, back benchers, representatives of the Solomon Islands business community, Solomon Islands community and students studying in various parts of China among others.

His Excellency Wang Yi, Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee was among guests.

Announcing the Embassy’s official opening, Prime Minister Sogavare said, the opening of the Embassy in Beijing puts to rest any doubt that Solomon Islands relations with the People’s Republic of China is firm and unshakable.

“We are here to reaffirm Solomon Islands recognition of the “One China Principle” and boost engagements with China at all levels. There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an integral part of this great country,” he underlined.

Prime Minister Sogavare emphasized, the opening of Solomon Islands Embassy in Beijing celebrates China – Solomon Islands relations.

Among the region’s longest serving Prime Minister, Mr. Sogavare highlighted, “Solomon Islands took the decision to establish relations with its ‘eyes wide open.’ We have not looked back since, and pleased to see the bilateral cooperation between Solomon Islands and China have grown from strength to strength. We have joined the international community in signing a number of bilateral framework of cooperation. We have joined the Belt and Road Initiative, formalized the non-reciprocal trade arrangement, and even took part in the first high level forum on shared action for global development, this week. We have signed a biosecurity arrangement including aviation arrangements to facilitate movement of people and goods and services between our states. Today, China is Solomon Islands largest infrastructure partner and remains Solomon Islands biggest trading partner. “

The Government is facilitating the processing of a new Head of Mission that will be soon announced and be at post, once all formalities are completed.

“This is our message to the world. We are growing, learning and adapting to a changing interconnected world. Our presence here in Beijing will advance us to progress and prosper.”

The bilateral relations between Solomon Islands and China is just under 4 years old. Solomon Islands became the 179 country to have formal relations with China. Today 182 countries of the 193 UN members embraced the letter and spirit of the UN Charter and have relations with China.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to His Excellency, the late John Moffat Fugui who took up office two years ago but sadly passed away while in Office. The Government and people of Solomon Islands recognize his service and contribution to his country and people.

The Embassy opening coincides with celebrations by Solomon Islands Community around Beijing of the country’s 45th Independence.

Members of the PM’s delegation attending the Embassy Opening

Performance by Solomon Islands students during the Embassy opening