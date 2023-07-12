Commissioning service of PG2023 Seconded Staff confirmed

The Government will be holding a briefing and commissioning service for all Government seconded staff on Friday 14 July 2023 at the Solomon Islands Institute of Sports (SINIS).

The Government has selected more than 120 staff representing the Public Service, Teachers and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to join the Games Organizing Committee to support the successful delivery of the Games.

Chair of Government Services Integration Committee Bernard Bata’anisia, said during the programme on Friday, the seconded staff will be briefed on their deployment, and other matters relating to the Games.

He added that the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Luke Cheka, the Permanent Secretary of the Education and Human Resources Development, Dr Franco Rodie, Secretary to Prime Minister and Chair of NHA Dr Jimmy Rodgers, and Secretary to Cabinet, Nego Sisiolo, will also address the seconded staff.

After the formalities and briefing, the commissioning service for the seconded staff will be conducted by Pastor Ellison Bako.

The seconded staff will start work with GOC on Monday 17 July 2023 and end on Friday 15 December 2023.

ENDS///

-GCU Press