Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,455 in the last 365 days.

Commissioning service of PG2023 Seconded Staff confirmed

Commissioning service of PG2023 Seconded Staff confirmed

 

The Government will be holding a briefing and commissioning service for all Government seconded staff on Friday 14 July 2023 at the Solomon Islands Institute of Sports (SINIS).

The Government has selected more than 120 staff representing the Public Service, Teachers and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to join the Games Organizing Committee to support the successful delivery of the Games.

Chair of Government Services Integration Committee Bernard Bata’anisia, said during the programme on Friday, the seconded staff will be briefed on their deployment, and other matters relating to the Games.

He added that the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Luke Cheka, the Permanent Secretary of the Education and Human Resources Development, Dr Franco Rodie, Secretary to Prime Minister and Chair of NHA Dr Jimmy Rodgers, and Secretary to Cabinet, Nego Sisiolo, will also address the seconded staff.

After the formalities and briefing, the commissioning service for the seconded staff will be conducted by Pastor Ellison Bako.

The seconded staff will start work with GOC on Monday 17 July 2023 and end on Friday 15 December 2023.

ENDS///

-GCU Press

You just read:

Commissioning service of PG2023 Seconded Staff confirmed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more