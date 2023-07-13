Prime Minister Sogavare meets National People’s Congress Chair.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare met with the Chairman of the standing committee of the National People’s congress, Mr. Zhao Leji in Beijing.

The bilateral meeting which took place at the ‘Great Hall of the People’ was very fruitful and cordial.

The two leaders underscored that the bilateral relations between Solomon Islands and China is not even four years old but it has grown and deepened. Even sister relations at Provincial level is picking up pace.

With the signing of a number of MOUs, the SI-PRC Cooperation is further deepened and broaden. The MOUs will enhance Air Services Agreement, Trade Promotion, Trade Biosecurity and a 3 year-program of implementation in enhancing the capacity and capability of Solomon Islands Police Force.

Both leaders agree that more investment opportunities and collaboration in the private sector should be explored. This will see current relation grow deeper roots of progress, prosperity and partnership.

Strategic partnership in the area of Economic Cooperation, Solomon Islands and China have signed off on an MOU to export copra into China from Solomon Islands.

Solomon Islands had successfully signed an Air Service Agreement with China that will facilitate direct flight from Solomon Islands into China for trade and people to people movement.

On Education, more than a hundred students are now on scholarship in China. Solomon Islands intends to fully utilize all scholarship opportunities China offers to the country.

Given the growth of China’s standing in the world, Solomon Islands is investing in Chinese language and soon, more Chinese teachers will be teaching Chinese language in the country.

Solomon Islands also appreciates the China funded SINU dormitories for 900 students. The dormitories are being constructed.

On Sports, China’s support towards Solomon Islands hosting of the 17th Pacific Games is being appreciated. China and Solomon Islands recently finalised an Implementation Agreement on Sports Technical Assistance Project for the 2023 Pacific Games.

About 80 Solomon Islands athletes are in China, hard at training for the Pacific Games in November.

On Police and Security Cooperation, Prime Minister Sogavare and Chairman of the standing committee of the National People’s congress, Mr. Zhao Leji underscored the enduring friendship between the two countries, emphasising on the importance of a safe and secure Solomon Islands. China also provides Police training, uniforms and equipment to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

Solomon Islands commends further expansion of support in Policing and National Security through the ‘Implementation Plan of Police Cooperation.’ The support will strengthen Solomon Islands Police law enforcement capacity. Further, it will enhance our ability to maintain law, order, security and social stability, protecting the security and interests of all citizens of Solomon Islands, thereby creating a sound and stable environment for the social and economic development of the country.

Solomon Islands pursues further expansion and deepen cooperation in the fields of education, trade and economy, science and technology, people-to-people and cultural exchanges and health.

Ends///.

Bilateral meeting between PM Sogavare and Chair Mr. Zhao Leji’_

PM (centre) and members of his delegation attending the bilateral with Chair Zhao_

SIG officials at the bilateral talks

-PM Press Sec