Prime Minister acknowledge planned ‘Peace Ark’ Hospital ship goodwill visit.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP is thankful for the announcement by the People’s Republic of China of the goodwill visit of ‘Peace Ark’, China’s cutting-edge floating hospital.

Prime Minister Sogavare passed on his government’s appreciation to the government and people of China during a bilateral meeting with the Chairman of the standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Mr. Zhao Leji.

The ‘Peace Ark’ hospital ship of the Navy of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLAN) will be making a two-weeks goodwill visit and humanitarian medical service to Solomon Islands tentatively in August.

The world’s first 10,000 ton-level professional floating hospital, equipped with cutting-edge medical technologies will be carrying on board more than One hundred medical doctors who are among China’s leading medical experts and professionals in neurology, gastroenterology, physiotherapy, traditional Chinese medicine, infectious diseases, reconstructive surgery and burns.

All Medical operations will be conducted on board the 300 bed floating hospital.

In the two weeks the Peace Ark will be in Honiara, crew members will also participate in other community activities including sports and site visits.

The planned Hospital ship’s humanitarian diagnosis and treatment services signifies the Chinese people’s love of peace and respect for the people of Solomon Islands.

Prime Minister Sogavare told Mr. Leji, Solomon Islands also acknowledge China’s support in terms of vaccines, medical supplies, equipment and health infrastructure in combating the pandemic.

The Prime Minister also thank China for its medical team of doctors on the ground doing exceptional work.

China’s further investment in constructing a Medical Centre at the National Referral Hospital also deserve appreciation and acknowledgement.

Ends///.

-PM Press Sec