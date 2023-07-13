Cloud Managed Services Market | Demand Is Likely To Surge at A 14.5% CAGR By 2031 | IBM, Infosys Limited, NEC

Cloud Managed Services Market

Lower costs of cloud services and hyper-scaling capabilities are also expected to aid in the growth of cloud managed services market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud managed services market generated $83.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $319.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of drivers and opportunities, Covid-19 impact, top segments, regions, and key market players. This report provides a source of guidance for leading market players, shareholders, investors, and new entrants to take necessary steps for consolidating their presence and availing a strong position in the global market.

Increase in demand for cloud applications and less cost of cloud services and hyper-scaling capabilities drive the growth of the global cloud managed services market. North America contributed to the largest share in 2021, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. The adoption of remote working and work-from-home culture led to surge in the implementation of cloud managed services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The adoption of remote working and work-from-home culture led to surge in the implementation of cloud managed services during the pandemic. The demand for cloud-based servers to handle the amount of data generation and ensure seamless operations of business processes increased considerably due to lockdown measures and closure of offices.

• Cloud-managed service providers assisted small and medium enterprises in riding with the digital transformation trends and maintaining their daily operations. This enabled them in adapting to cloud and continuing their operations.

• The investments in cloud-managed services increased considerably to maintain business continuity, improve efficiency of processes, and ensure seamless operation while serving customers. Post-pandemic, the trend of investing in advanced cloud-managed services is expected to continue.

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global cloud managed services market based on service type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report highlights the dominating segments in terms of revenue and growth. This analysis is helpful in determining the segments to be tapped on and devising strategies in the coming years.

Based on service type, the managed infrastructure services segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the managed security services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments including managed business services, managed network services, managed mobility services, and managed communication and collaboration services.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the global cloud managed services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global cloud managed services industry share, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global cloud managed services market analyzed in the research include Accenture, ALE USA, Inc., ALE International, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Atos SE, Cloudticity, Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Datacom Group Ltd., FUJITSU, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, NEC Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Rackspace Technology, and Wipro.

