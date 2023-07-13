EVE Tech Asia 2023: Igniting Technological Advancements in EV, Environmental and Battery Industry.

EVE Tech Asia is the ONLY dedicated B2B Electric Vehicle and Environmental Technology exhibition for industry professionals to showcase latest advancements.

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EVE Tech Asia 2023, the premier platform dedicated to fostering and facilitating the development, collaboration, and advancement of technology in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery industry, is set to host its highly anticipated event from 22 - 24 November 2023. With a strong emphasis on joint research and development (R&D) and cross-border academy-industry cooperation, EVE Tech Asia aims to propel Southeast Asia's EV and battery sector into a new era of precipitous innovations and growth.

At the core of EVE Tech Asia is the EV & Battery Conference, where industry experts, government delegations, associations, and peers will convene to share the latest technology trends, regulations, policies, and standards. This conference offers a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from global leaders in the battery and EV industry, gaining insights that will shape the future of the sector.

Key Highlights of EVE Tech Asia 2023 Conference:

01: Battery & Power Supply Conference I – Exploring breakthroughs in new materials, components for batteries and revolutionizing energy storage solutions. Distinguished speakers include leading representatives of Singapore Battery Consortium, Giorgio Corbetta, EU Affairs Director at EuroBat (the European Automotive and Industrial Battery Manufacturers Association) and renowned management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company.

02: Battery & Power Supply Conference II – Showcasing cutting-edge research and innovation in batteries, cultivating advancements in energy efficiency and performance. Kasturi Gomatham, Global Head of Battery Swapping at Shell, and Kenneth Soh, Director of Global Business Development at Hioki E.E. Corporation, will be among the distinguished speakers.

03: Electric Vehicle Standards – Led by the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology, IEEE Vehicular Technology Society Singapore, the conference focuses on connecting vehicle initiatives and developments of industry standards. Keynote feature highlights Professor Christopher H. T. Lee, from Nanyang Technological University Singapore.

04: EV Technology & Innovation – Delving into topics such as urban air mobility, autonomous driving, and software-defined vehicles (SDV), forefront of EV advancements as well as e-mobility innovation for Sea, Land and Air will be explored. Keynote speakers include Kazuyuki Iwata, Executive Chief Engineer of R&D Power Unit Energy, Honda (Japan) and Jacques Borremans, Managing Director Asia of CharIN (Charging Interface Initiative).

05: Technology Conference for EV Leaders – NVIDIA Generative AI Advocate-led sessions will shed light on supporting end-to-end innovation for EV and Environmental Technology ecosystem growth, with Dr. Ettikan Karuppiah, Chief Technologist at NVIDIA, sharing valuable insights.

06: 2W & 3W Innovation Conference – Led by A*STAR SIMTech (Agency of Singapore Technology and Research, Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology) E-TraM OTP (Electric Traction Module Collaborative Industry Project) Programs, this track will focus on the latest developments in drivetrain and power management for two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Keynote speaker features Dr. Teo Chek Sing, Professor and Science Research Specialist from A*STAR SIMTech, exploring experimental and collaborative efforts in providing companies with a neutral platform to demonstrate technological innovations.

07: Environmental Technology – Addressing renewable energy, sustainability technologies, and decarbonization, this track highlights the industry's commitment to a greener clean future with innovative insights on driving sustainability in the industry.

The esteemed lineup of speakers at EVE Tech Asia 2023 represents the pinnacle of expertise in the EV, Environmental and Battery industries. Attendees can expect thought-provoking presentations and engaging discussions that will shape the future of the sectors. Join us at EVE Tech Asia 2023 to be part of this transformative event and contribute to the growth and development of Southeast Asia's Electric Vehicle, Environmental and Battery industry.

About EVE Tech Asia (Electric Vehicle & Electric Technology Asia) 2023

EVE Tech Asia is the ONLY dedicated B2B Electric Vehicle and Environmental Technology exhibition and conference that brings together industry leaders, professionals, and innovative enterprises from across Southeast Asia and around the world to showcase the latest advancements in technology.

The event features keynote speeches, technology conferences, exhibits, and networking opportunities. EVE Tech Asia is organized by ESG Tech Events Pte. Ltd. in Singapore.