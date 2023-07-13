What Will Solar Tracker Installation Market Look Like In The Future?

Solar Tracker Installation

Solar Tracker Installation Market Size is projected to exceed USD 379.2 billion by 2026

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The global solar tracker installation market was valued at $162.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $379.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Solar tracker installation involves setting up a solar panel mounting system that allows solar panels to follow the sun's movement throughout the day, maximizing their energy output. Solar trackers adjust the orientation of solar panels to ensure they are facing the sun at the optimal angle for maximum sunlight exposure.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6320

Solar trackers can be either single-axis or dual-axis, with the latter being more complex and able to track the sun's movement in both the horizontal and vertical planes. Dual-axis trackers are generally more expensive than single-axis trackers, but they can produce up to 40% more energy than a fixed solar panel system.

The key factors that drive the growth of this market include increase in installation of solar panels across the globe. This is increasing the demand for solar tracker to direct sunlight toward the panels.

The key players involved in the market include Abengoa SE, First Solar, Inc., Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., BrightSource Energy, Inc., Siemens AG, PVHardware, Arctech Solar, and NEXTracker.

Solar tracker installation refers to the process of installing a system that allows solar panels to follow the path of the sun across the sky throughout the day, maximizing their exposure to sunlight and increasing energy production.

It is expected that with an increase in solar installation, the demand for solar tracker will increase significantly.

Environmental pollution, rising price of fuels, and growing awareness among people regarding clean energy are also expected to fuel the demand for solar panels and in turn solar trackers during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor. Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for around 83.9% share in 2018, with the former constituting around 68.6% share.

Buy This Report (233 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/41FFCYK

The dual axis tracker segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.1%. The growing use of dual-axis trackers in Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) applications is expected to drive the growth of the market. CSP application utilizes dual axis tracking for achieving maximum sunlight to drive devices using high power.

Based on type, the market is segmented into dual axis and single axis. The single axis tracker segment was the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Single-axis solar trackers have both horizontal and vertical axis. The horizontal type of single-axis tracker is used increasingly in tropical regions where the sunlight is bright at noon, but the days are short.

The vertical type of single-axis tracker is used increasingly in high latitudes where the sun does not get very high; however, summer days can be very long. The growing use of single-axis tracker in both tropical region and high-altitude region is expected to drive the growth of the market.

In terms of application, the market is fragmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment was the highest contributor to the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Industrial processes use hot water to clean industrial equipment and machinery. Some sectors, including beverage bottling plants, for example, require very large quantities of hot water for both production and maintenance of all the above purposes, industries are leveraging solar technology to achieve efficiency and cost saving.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6320

As industries are utilizing solar technology, solar tracker is also playing an important role. A solar tracker is employed in solar panels to orient payload towards sun.

Similar Reports:-

Solar Tracker Market By Type (Single Axis Tracker, Double Axis Tracker), By Technology (Photovoltaic, Concentrated Solar Tracker), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Utility): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Advanced Energy Market by Application (Electricity generation, Electricity Delivery & Management, Building Efficiency, Water Efficienecy, Transportation, Fuel Production & Delivery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030