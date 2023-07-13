Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Cardiac Biomarkers Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cardiac Biomarkers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s cardiac biomarkers market forecast, the cardiac biomarkers market size is predicted to reach a value of $27.88 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.8% through the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest cardiac biomarkers market share. Major cardiac biomarkers market leaders include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Company, Tosoh Corporation, Life Diagnostics, PerkinElmer Inc., Quidel Corporation, ACS Biomarker.

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Segments

1) By Biomarkers Type: Creatine Kinase (CK-Mb), Troponins, Myoglobin, Natriuretic Peptides (BNP And NT-proBNP), Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA), Other Biomarker Types

2) By Location Of Testing: Point Of Care Testing, Laboratory Testing

3) By Application: Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Atherosclerosis, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics

These types of biomarkers are chemicals released by heart into the blood when it is injured or under stress. It used for the detection and measurement of various cardiac vascular diseases.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cardiac Biomarkers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cardiac Biomarkers Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

