Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market Reached Valuation of US$ ~3.87 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market to Gain CAGR of 4.8% From 2023- 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyme disease has been on the rise in many parts of the world, particularly in North America, Europe, and parts of Asia. Factors contributing to the increasing prevalence include expanding tick populations, changing climate patterns and increased human exposure to tick habitats. This rising prevalence of Lyme disease highlights the need for effective diagnostics, treatment, and prevention strategies. Healthcare systems and facilities are adapting to manage the growing burden of Lyme disease by enhancing their diagnostic capabilities, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals, and investing in research and development.
The North American region, particularly the United States, has a significant impact on the global lyme disease diagnostics market. Lyme disease diagnosis alone in rural areas in the U.S. has rose by 35% whereas in the urban areas it has spiked upto 65% during the past few years. Recent data gathered by Absolute Markets Insights suggest that approximately 476,000 people may get affected by lyme disease each year in the United States. The region with the highest prevalence of Lyme disease is considered to be North America, specifically the northeastern and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Lyme disease is endemic in these areas, particularly in states such as Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. These regions have a higher concentration of black-legged ticks (deer ticks) that carry the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria, which causes Lyme disease. A few trends owing to which the North American region holds a dominant position in 2022 across the lyme disease diagnostics market are listed below:
Improved Testing Technologies: The North American market has witnessed advancements in Lyme disease diagnostic tests, including PCR-based tests, improved serological assays, and point-of-care testing options. These advancements aim to enhance accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity, leading to better detection and diagnosis of Lyme disease.
• Awareness and Screening Programs: There has been an increased emphasis on raising awareness about Lyme disease in North America, both among healthcare professionals and the general public. This awareness has led to proactive screening programs, early detection, and timely treatment, contributing to the growth of the lyme disease diagnostics market.
• Regulatory Environment: The regulatory landscape in North America, particularly in the United States, plays a crucial role in shaping the Lyme disease diagnostics market. Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provide guidelines for the development and approval of diagnostic tests, ensuring their safety and effectiveness.
• Research and Development: North America is a hub for research and development activities related to Lyme disease diagnostics. Academic institutions, government agencies, and private organizations invest in research to improve diagnostic techniques, develop new tests, and explore innovative approaches to Lyme disease detection.
• Collaboration and Partnerships: Collaboration between diagnostic test manufacturers, healthcare institutions, and research organizations is common in North America. These partnerships aim to enhance the availability, accessibility, and quality of Lyme disease diagnostic tests, contributing for overall market growth.
• Point-of-Care Testing: The demand for point-of-care testing for Lyme disease is rising in North America. Point-of-care tests provide rapid results, allowing for immediate diagnosis and timely treatment decisions, particularly in regions with a high prevalence of Lyme disease.
Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market Players
o Bio-Rad Laboratories
o Cenogenics Corporation
o Ceres Nanosciences Inc.
o Galaxy Diagnostics
o IGeneX Inc
o Lyme Diagnostics Ltd.
o Oxford Immunotec USA Inc.
o PerkinElmer Genomics
o QIAGEN
o Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.
o T2 Biosystems Inc.
o Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
o Trinity Biotech
o Other Industry Participants
Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market:
By Diagnostic Test
o Direct Detection test
Culture
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing
Antigen Detection
o Indirect Detection Test
ELISA
Western Blot
Immunofluorescence (IFA)
Immunoblot
o Cerebrospinal Fluid Tests
o Brain Imaging
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
SPECT Imaging
PET Imaging
o Neuropsychological Testing
o Others
By Stages
o Early localized Lyme
o Early disseminated Lyme
o Late disseminated Lyme
By Sample
o Blood
o Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
o Urine
o Serum
o Others
By End User
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Specialty Clinics
o Clinical Laboratories
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
