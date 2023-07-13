Industrial Gas Generator Market Outlook, Size, Share, Future Projections, Business Statistics 2023-2028

Industrial Gas Generator Market

An industrial gas generator is a specialized device designed to produce large quantities of gas for various industrial applications.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Gas Generator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global industrial gas generator market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global industrial gas generator market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.16 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.62% during 2023-2028.

What are industrial gas generator?

Gas generators refer to the devices which aid in generating gases from a liquid or solid source. The gases created by these appliances consist of the products of the complete combustion of the fuel, which comprise carbon dioxide and water. Gas generators are used for driving turbines that further generate electricity. Therefore, they form an integral part of industrial operations and are available in various types and sizes. In addition to this, gas generators act as the source of backup or emergency power. As a result, the key industrial sectors, such as construction, agriculture, oil and gas, manufacturing, mining, and dairy, widely utilize these devices for effective and seamless operations.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industrial gas generator industry?

The rising need for these devices and the escalating demand for an uninterrupted power supply, owing to an increase in power outages, faults in electric networks, and prolonged blackouts, are among the primary factors driving the industrial gas generator market. Besides this, the emerging trend of industrialization, especially in emerging regions, and the enhanced research and development by the key players for the introduction of technologically advanced product variants are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, several leading industries are now using natural gas generators since they offer longer runtimes with reduced carbon emissions, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing environmental consciousness, the launch of various policies by the government bodies across countries, and the elevating product requirement for ensuring a backup or a source of undisturbed electricity reserve are expected to bolster the industrial gas generator market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Caterpillar

• Cummins Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Kohler Power

• Himoinsa SL

• Generac Power Systems

• Shandong Lvhuan Power Co., Ltd.

• Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd.

• Multiquip Inc.

• Jinan Diesel Engine Co., Ltd

Industrial Gas Generator Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and end-use.

Breakup by Type:

• 20KW to 100KW

• 101KW to 500KW

• 501KW to 1MW

• 1 MW to 2 MW

• 2 MW to 5 MW

Breakup by End-Use:

• Chemical Industry

• Breeding Industry

• Petroleum and Gas Industry

• Mining Industry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

