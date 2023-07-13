Air Freshener Market Size (US$ 15.5 Billion), Share, Industry Trends, Demand, Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028

Air Freshener Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global air freshener market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Air Freshener Market?

The global air freshener market size reached US$ 12.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2023-2028.

What is Air Freshener?

An air freshener is a commercial product expressly created to mask or remove unpleasant odors in various settings. Its fundamental components often include fragrance to impart a pleasing scent, a carrier agent such as water or alcohol to disperse the fragrance, and chemicals to neutralize odors. It finds application in various environments, including homes, offices, cars, and commercial establishments, offering both functional and aesthetic benefits. It is available in a range of formats, including sprays, gels, plug-ins, candles, and sachets, each designed to suit different user needs and preferences. The design and technology behind air fresheners have evolved significantly, from simple aerosol sprays to sophisticated devices integrated with smart home systems. The diversity in product offerings and the ability to contribute to an improved ambient environment make air fresheners a household staple and an essential commodity in various other sectors.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Air Freshener Industry?

The changing consumer preferences majorly drive the global market. This can be supported by the rising consumer focus on maintaining a pleasant and odor-free environment, whether at home, in the workplace, or vehicles. Along with this, the growth in disposable income, allowing for greater expenditure on such comfort-enhancing products, is significantly supporting the market. Along with this, product innovation and diversification due to the rising consumer demand for variety and increased efficacy are positively influencing the market. For instance, the advent of organic and natural air fresheners with minimal chemical content responds to the increasing consumer preference for environmentally friendly and health-conscious products. Apart from this, rapid urbanization and improved lifestyle standards of individuals are also contributing to the market. Furthermore, the development of technologically advanced air fresheners, capable of being controlled remotely or even learning user preferences, is creating a positive market outlook.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Air Freshener Market?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• California Scents (Energizer Holdings Inc)

• Church & Dwight Inc.

• Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

• Godrej Consumer Products Limited (The Godrej Group)

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Newell Brands

• Procter & Gamble

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

• S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on product type, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Sprays/Aerosols

• Electric Air Fresheners

• Gels Air Fresheners

• Candles Air Fresheners

• Others

Based on Application:

• Residential

• Corporate

• Cars

• Others

Analyzed by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Pharmacies

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

