Plant based Diet Market To Eyewitness Huge Growth By 2032 | Atlantic Natural Food LLC, Beyond Meat, Inc., Califia Farms

Plant based Diet Market

The global plant-based diet market is driven by factors such as rise in vegan population, surge in demand for plant-based food and beverages.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Plant based Diet Market by Product Type (Plant based Dairy Products, Plant based Meat Products, and Others), Source (Legumes, Seeds & Nuts, Whole Grains, and Fruits & Vegetables), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.". According to the report, the global plant-based diet market was valued at $44.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $227.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Various plant protein sources, including legumes (beans, lentils, and chickpeas), tofu, tempeh, seitan, quinoa, and other whole grains, are used in plant-based diets. These protein sources satisfy the body's protein needs and offer necessary amino acids. Healthy fats, including those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and plant oils like olive oil, are often prioritized in plant-based diets. These lipids contain a lot of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are good for the heart.

The foodservice sector has also seen growth in the plant based diet market trends. To meet the rising plant based diet market demand, restaurants, cafes, and fast-food chains are adding plant-based menu options. There are now more readily available plant-based burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, and other food, making it simpler for people to locate plant-based options while out dining.

According to plant based diet market analysis, the plant based diet market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into plant based dairy products, plant based meat products, and others. Further, plant based dairy products are segmented into plant based yogurt, plant based milk, and plant based frozen desserts.

The plant based dairy products segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product type, the plant based dairy products segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global plant based diet market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. A wide range of products are now available in the market for plant-based dairy. Innovative flavors, superior textures, and nutrient-rich plant-based substitutes for conventional dairy products are constantly being introduced by manufacturers

The seeds and nuts segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The popularity of seeds and nuts from various culinary traditions is rising. This movement reflects globalization and the culinary exploration of plant-based diets. For instance, traditional recipes from diverse cultures incorporate seeds like pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds, which provide plant-based meals with distinct flavors and textures. On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Europe held the highest market share, accounting for more than one-third of the global market revenue in terms of revenue in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Consumers in Europe are embracing the idea of flexitarianism by eating less meat and increasing their intake of plant-based cuisine. However, North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2032. Consumer demand for plant-based food options has significantly increased in North America. Health issues, environmental awareness, animal welfare concerns, and the desire for a diverse culinary experience are some of the elements that are driving this trend.

Access to plant-based meals is becoming easier in Europe due to the growth of meal kits and plant-based food delivery services.The major players analyzed for the global plant based diet industry are Atlantic Natural Food LLC, Beyond Meat, Inc., Califia Farms, LLC, Conagra Brands, Inc, Danone S.A., Royal DSM N.V., Glanbia PLC, Harmless Harvest, Impossible Food Inc., Lightlife Food Inc (Maple Leaf Food Inc.), Nestle S.A., Noumi Ltd., SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and Tyson Food Inc.

