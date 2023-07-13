Carmine Market Size Projected to Surpass US$ 72.5 Million By 2028 | Industry CAGR of 5.9%

Carmine Market

Carmine refers to a red food color produced by utilizing cochineal extract, which is usually derived from the shell of the female cochineal insect.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "Carmine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global carmine industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global carmine market size reached US$ 50.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 72.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

What are carmine?

Carmine, also called cochineal extract, refers to a purplish-red or red pigment that is obtained from the shell of the female cochineal insect. It is widely utilized as a food color to enhance the color and flavor of ingredients. Carmine is prepared by adding and precipitation aluminum and calcium ions to the cochineal extract. Carmine is extensively utilized in fillings, cake icings, yogurt, gelatin, alcoholic beverages, gelatin desserts, meat, processed foods, candies, ice creams, etc. It is easily available in crystal, powder, and liquid forms. Carmine is also used in makeup products to enhance color vibrancy and shade intensity. As such, it finds wide-ranging applications across numerous industries, including personal care, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage (F&B), etc.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the carmine industry?

The rising demand for colorants in the preparation of meat-based products is primarily driving the carmine market. Additionally, the easy availability of the product via online and offline distribution channels is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of carmine in bakery and confectionery products, strawberries, soft drinks, jams, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, it is also utilized in the manufacturing of tinted lip gloss, eye shadows, lipsticks, etc., which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the development of vegan carmine, which is gaining extensive traction in the production of jelly gums, ready-to-drink beverages, hard candy, etc., is stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative extraction processes by leading manufacturers is anticipated to fuel the carmine market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Amerilure Inc.

• BioconColors

• Clariant AG

• Colormaker Inc.

• DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd

• Imbarex S.A.

• Proquimac Pfc Sa

• Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd

Carmine Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, form, application and end user.

Breakup by Form:

• Powder

• Liquid

• Crystal

Breakup by Application:

• Dairy and Frozen Products

• Food and Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Meat Products

Breakup by End User:

• Food Processing Companies

• Beverage Industry

• Catering Industry

• Cosmetics and Pharmaceutical Industry

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

