Introducing MyAsianCareGiver.com - Empowering AAPI Caregivers to Assist Ignored AAPI Seniors & Change Cultural Stigmas
MyAsianCareGiver.com connects AAPI families/seniors in need to culturally appropriate, non-medical, in-home caregivers. We aim to end the guilt in getting help.
We bridge the gap between caregivers & families/seniors in the AAPI community. Our mission is to take care of those who take care of us, while removing the stigma of asking for help.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyAsianCareGiver.com is a non-medical home care registry, opening its doors to assist AAPI families in the Los Angeles, CA and Orange County, CA area.
— Leslie Nguyen - Co-Founder
MyAsianCaregiver.com (MAC), an at-home care registry, helps Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) families foster organic connections with bilingual, non-medical caregivers at an affordable rate. The entirety of the billing rate goes directly to the caregivers, with MAC only charging a small, one-time fee to secure a match. With an impending care crisis on our hands, this is a service that has been lacking and needed for the aging AAPI population.
While AAPI individuals account for 6% of the US population, they account for almost 20% of all family caregivers (1). Looking closer, 76% of respondents who identify as AAPI expect it is their responsibility to take care of their aging parents (2). 47% of these respondents take care of their aging parents while simultaneously raising their children, exacerbating the mental and financial strain on AAPI family caregivers of the “sandwich generation” (3).
Compounding this problem are the economics around senior care. In 2023, the median cost of a private room in a nursing facility costs approximately $108,000 per year (4). During that same time, the median cost of a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) in California is approximately $44,000 per year (5).
MAC believes one of their competitive advantages is their focus on communication and their caregivers’ ability to speak the same language as their patients. Studies have shown that efficient communication is vital to providing high quality care to patients. It is widely believed that before you can care for someone, you need to understand them. Unsurprisingly, the top core competency rated by patients for a caregiver is communication. Currently, 7% of employees in Skilled Nursing Facilities identify as Asian (6), yet many AAPI seniors identify as having “Limited English Proficiency” reaching as high as 90% in certain sub-groups (7).
Home care agencies are the go-to option for most families, because they have a long list of caregivers they can call upon. However many do not have bilingual caregivers who speak the same language, so these agencies are often not considered by Asian families.
Caring for family members is one of the core tenets of Asian culture. However as the sandwich generation struggles to balance child care and care for their parents, it can get overwhelming. One of the founders, Leslie Nguyen, experienced this first-hand. “Caregiving in our cultures have traditionally and unfairly fallen upon women. But as more and more women continue working while also balancing their personal responsibilities, we want to create an option that can help families in our communities today and provide necessary relief. Also within our culture, there’s this taboo of asking for help. That shouldn’t be the case.” Nguyen shared.
A lesser understood component of caregiving, particularly in the Asian community, is the internal guilt of seeking outside help. This places added stress and an obligation to be the caretaker 24/7 without complaint. MAC is here to say that it’s okay to ask for help and that there’s no shame in it.
“We are setting out to help bridge the gap between the AAPI community and the lack of culturally sensitive care for our seniors. Our focus isn’t on the growth of MyAsianCareGiver.com but rather on creating the best user experience for caregivers and families. We want to take care of those who took/take care of us, while attempting to make it easier for everyone involved.” Nguyen continued.
MyAsianCaregiver is seeking experienced, bilingual caregivers as part of their efforts to grow in the region. Interested family members and older adults are encouraged to visit the My Asian Caregiver website to inquire and learn how a caregiver can empower their situation.
Sources:
1. https://www.nlc.org/article/2021/05/04/celebrating-asian-americans-and-pacific-islanders/
2. https://mlaem.fs.ml.com/content/dam/ML/Articles/pdf/aapi-ada.pdf
3. https://www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2013/01/30/the-sandwich-generation/
4. https://health.usnews.com/best-nursing-homes/articles/where-does-my-money-go-when-i-pay-for-a-nursing-home
5. https://www.ziprecruiter.com/Salaries/CNA-Salary--in-California#Yearly
6. https://www.phinational.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/API-Direct-Care-Workers-PHI-2018.pdf
7. https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-vietnamese-mental-health-20160711-snap-story.html
Leslie Nguyen
MyAsianCareGiver.com
+1 626-695-5749
leslie@myasiancaregiver.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram