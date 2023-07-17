Introducing MyAsianCareGiver.com - Empowering AAPI Caregivers to Assist Ignored AAPI Seniors & Change Cultural Stigmas

MyAsianCareGiver.com - Connecting Bilingual Caregivers to AAPI Families & Seniors

MyAsianCareGiver.com connects AAPI families/seniors in need to culturally appropriate, non-medical, in-home caregivers. We aim to end the guilt in getting help.

We bridge the gap between caregivers & families/seniors in the AAPI community. Our mission is to take care of those who take care of us, while removing the stigma of asking for help.” — Leslie Nguyen - Co-Founder