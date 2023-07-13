Alcoholic Energy Drinks Market Demand Is Likely To Surge at A 8% CAGR By 2031 | Steelbrew, Pepsi CO

Alcoholic Energy Drinks Market

Along with this increasing popularity of such drinks will create an opportunity for the market to grow at a significant rate.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global alcoholic energy drinks market based on packaging, end-users, distribution channel, and region.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the consumption of energy drinks among people in various countries across the globe, rapid changes in the lifestyle of the consumers, increase in the use of Alcoholic Energy Drinks as an alternative or substitute to alcohol, and rise in disposable income of people drive the growth of the global alcoholic energy drinks market. Closure of manufacturing facilities and shortage of workforce during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market. The alcoholic energy drinks market was valued at $23.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $48.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Based on packaging, the cans segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as the bottle segment.

During the lockdown, owing to the coronavirus, the consumption of alcoholic energy drink decreased in commercial areas, as the food industry were partially or completely shut down. Further, the decline in the production of new goods led to a fall in supply. However, the reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease has led to the re-initiation of the production of alcoholic energy drinks in companies and their consumption at their full-scale capacities. . As after COVID population becomes aware of the importance of health and the immunity so they are shifting their preference toward healthy non-alcoholic drinks along with this due to the pandemic there is a shift toward organic products which may hinder the alcoholic energy drinks market demand.

Based on end-users, the adult segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as the teenage segment.

The alcoholic energy drinks market size is expected to grow owing to the rise in popularity of the alcoholic energy drink as a substitute for alcohol as there has been a drastic increase in the consumption of energy drinks over the last two decades, especially among adolescents and young teens. According to an article by the National Library of Medicine, it was observed that approximately 30% of consuming energy drinks in the U.S. on regular basis. In Western Europe and the US, alcoholic energy drinks are used as a substitute for alcohol as they have a limited amount of alcohol in them. Along with this, the caffeine in them does not induce dizziness in the person consuming them. Owing to such benefits of the alcoholic energy drink there will be a rise in the usage of the product which will drive market growth.

The global energy drinks market is segmented on the basis of packaging, end-users, distribution channel, and region. Depending on the packaging, it is classified into cans and bottles. As per the end-users, the market is classified into adults and teens. According to the distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Region-wise, the alcoholic energy drinks market share is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy. and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

The report analyzes these key players in the global alcoholic energy drinks market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

