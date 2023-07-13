Energy Drinks Market Size Expected To Reach $ 83.83 Billion By 2027

Energy Drinks Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Energy Drinks Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s energy drinks market forecast, the energy drinks market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 83.83 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global energy drinks industry is due to the increasing demand for energy drinks on new distribution channels like e-commerce. North America region is expected to hold the largest energy drinks market share. Major energy drinks companies include Red Bull GmbH, Power Horse Energy Drinks GmbH, Monster Beverage Corporation, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Company.

Energy Drinks Market Segments

● By Product Type: Drinks, Shots, Mixers

● By Packaging: Bottle, Can, Other Packagings

● By Distribution Channel: Convenience Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Online Retail

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Energy drinks refer to a beverage comprising stimulant compounds such as caffeine, sugar, herbal extracts, taurine, and amino acids which provide mental and physical stimulation. Energy drinks are popular dietary supplements that teens and adults consume to improve mental alertness and physical performance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Energy Drinks Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Energy Drinks Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

