Guacamole Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Guacamole Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Guacamole Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the guacamole market research. As per TBRC’s guacamole market forecast, the guacamole market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.66 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.4% through the forecast period.
The rising demand for wholesome foods and plant-based diets is expected to propel the growth of the guacamole market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest guacamole market share. Major guacamole market leaders include Avo-King, Sabra Dipping Company LLC, Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd., Calavo Growers Inc., Ortega, Ventura Foods LLC, Casa Sanchez SF, Hormel Foods Corporation, Woolworths Group Limited, Wholly, Salud Food group Europe BV, MegaMex Foods LLC., Simpson Farms Pty. Ltd., Frontera Foods.
Global Guacamole Market Segments
1) By Nature: Organic, Conventional
2) By Packaging: Glass Bottles, Glass Jars, Plastic Containers, Stand-Up Pouches
3) By Form: Frozen, Dried, Ready to make
4) By Distribution Channels: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Specialty Stores
5) By End-use: Households, Food Processing Industry, Food Service Industry
This type of dip refers to avocado-based cold food from Mexico made as a dip, spread, or salad with other ingredients such as tomatoes and chilies. It is prepared with mashed, raw avocados mixed with other ingredients, such as tomatoes and onions, to taste. It is good for heart health, skin, and hair care.
