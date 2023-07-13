Gluten Feed Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Gluten Feed Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Gluten Feed Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s gluten feed market forecast, the gluten feed market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.49 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8% through the forecast period.

The increasing consumption of meat and dairy products is expected to propel the gluten-feed market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest gluten feed market share. Major gluten feed market leaders include Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Bunge Ltd., Grain Processing Corporation, The Roquette Group, Tereos Syral, Commodity Specialists Company, Agrana Group, Nutreco N.V, Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods.

Gluten Feed Market Segments

1) By Source: Wheat, Corn, Barley, Rye, Maize, Other Sources

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Application: Swine, Poultry, Cattle, Aquaculture, Equine, Pet Animals

This type of feed refers to a by-product of the production of wheat, corn, barley, rye, maize starch and its syrup. It is a medium-protein diet that has a level of total digestible nutrients which is close to the amount of barley.

