Global Hair Transplant Market Is Projected To Grow At A 20% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 13, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Hair Transplant Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hair transplant market forecast, the hair transplant market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.16 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 20.2% through the forecast period.

The increasing number of people suffering from hair loss is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest hair transplant market share. Major hair transplant market leaders include Bosley Inc., Bernstein Medical Inc., GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd., Hair Club, Hair Restoration BlackRockHRBR, Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic, Limmer Center, Venus Concept Ltd., Allergan Plc, Hairline Ink, Dr Batra's Positive Health Clinic Pvt Ltd., KYRA Aesthetic Clinic.

Hair Transplant Market Segments

1) By Product: Gel, Serum, Drugs, Multivitamins, Other Products

2) By Procedure: Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Combination of FUT and FUE, Other Procedures

3) By Therapy: Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy (Prp), Stem Cell Therapy, Laser Therapy

4) By Service Provider: Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Trichology Clinics, Surgical Centers

This type of transplant refers to a surgical procedure in which hair follicles are moved from one place (back or side of the head) to other part (bald area of the head) by dermatological or plastic surgeon. This type of transplant treatment allows the rebuilding of hair in balding areas of the scalp.`

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Hair Transplant Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hair Transplant Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

