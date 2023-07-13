Global Gas Generator Sets Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Gas Generator Sets Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Gas Generator Sets Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s gas generator sets market forecast, the gas generator sets market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 11.98 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global gas generator sets industry is due to the increasing energy consumption across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest gas generator sets market share. Major gas generator sets companies include Cummins, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Kohler, Generac Power Systems, Caterpillar, HIMOINSA.

Gas Generator Sets Market Segments

● By Fuel Type: Natural Gas; Biogas; Other Fuel Types

● By Power Rating: Less Than 50 kVA; 51 kVA - 125 kVA; 126 kVA - 200 kVA; 201 kVA - 330 kVA; 331 kVA - 750 kVA; Above 750 kVA

● By Application: Standby; Peak Shaving; Prime/Continuous

● By End-User: Residential; Industrial; Commercial; Power and Energy; Other End-Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The gas generator refers to portable power equipment that consists of a gas engine and an alternator or electric generator. Generator sets are used in underdeveloped areas that are not connected to the electricity grid, as well as in situations, where power outages are prevalent or, an outage could cause problems. They can be utilized as a primary energy source or as a backup power source, such as during peak usage hours.

The Table Of Content For The Gas Generator Sets Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Gas Generator Sets Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Gas Generator Sets Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

