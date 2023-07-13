RE: Route 11 and 30 in Winhall
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 11 and 30 is now open in the area of the Winhall/Manchester.
Please drive carefully.
From: Schmertz, Lillian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 2:34 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Route 11 and 30 in Winhall
Route 11 and 30 is down to one lane in the area of the Winhall/Manchester line due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
