RE: Route 11 and 30 in Winhall

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 11 and 30 is now open in the area of the Winhall/Manchester.

Please drive carefully.

Route 11 and 30 is down to one lane in the area of the Winhall/Manchester line due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

