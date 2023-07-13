Berlin Barracks / DUI #2, Negligent Operation & Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3003896

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/11/2023 at 6:51 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1459 Sweet Hill Rd, Waterbury VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Negligent Operation & Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: John Neville

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Glenn Andersen

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a suspicious incident in the area of Waterworks Rd and Sweet Hill Rd in Waterbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located Glenn Andersen who advised that John Neville has been harassing him for several weeks. While Troopers were speaking with Andersen an audible horn from a vehicle could be heard for approximately 15 seconds until it passed the residence. Troopers stopped the vehicle and the operator was identified as Neville. While speaking with Neville indicators of impairment were detected. He was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI #2 and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Neville was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/27/2023 at 0830 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.