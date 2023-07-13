Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,299 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / DUI #2, Negligent Operation & Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3003896

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                  

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/11/2023 at 6:51 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1459 Sweet Hill Rd, Waterbury VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Negligent Operation & Aggravated Disorderly Conduct   

 

ACCUSED: John Neville

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Glenn Andersen

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a suspicious incident in the area of Waterworks Rd and Sweet Hill Rd in Waterbury, VT.  Troopers responded to the scene and located Glenn Andersen who advised that John Neville has been harassing him for several weeks.  While Troopers were speaking with Andersen an audible horn from a vehicle could be heard for approximately 15 seconds until it passed the residence.  Troopers stopped the vehicle and the operator was identified as Neville. While speaking with Neville indicators of impairment were detected. He was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI #2 and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Neville was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  7/27/2023 at 0830 AM           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / DUI #2, Negligent Operation & Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more