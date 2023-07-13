Berlin Barracks- DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3003910
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/12/2023 2053 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RTE 100 in Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Dennis Furman
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/12/2023 Troopers received a report of a possibly intoxicated male operating a vehicle. Troopers located the vehicle in Waitsfield, Vermont and initiated a traffic stop on VT RTE 100 at the intersection of VT RTE 17. The operator of the vehicle, Dennis Furman, was taken into custody for DUI #2. Furman was released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/27/2023 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.