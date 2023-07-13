Berlin Barracks- DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A3003910

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/12/2023 2053 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RTE 100 in Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Dennis Furman

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/12/2023 Troopers received a report of a possibly intoxicated male operating a vehicle. Troopers located the vehicle in Waitsfield, Vermont and initiated a traffic stop on VT RTE 100 at the intersection of VT RTE 17. The operator of the vehicle, Dennis Furman, was taken into custody for DUI #2. Furman was released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/27/2023 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2023 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.