Berlin Barracks- DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3003910

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                        

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/12/2023 2053 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RTE 100 in Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Dennis Furman                                              

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/12/2023 Troopers received a report of a possibly intoxicated male operating a vehicle.  Troopers located the vehicle in Waitsfield, Vermont and initiated a traffic stop on VT RTE 100 at the intersection of VT RTE 17.  The operator of the vehicle, Dennis Furman, was taken into custody for DUI #2.  Furman was released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/27/2023 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/27/2023 0830 hours       

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA 

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

