Energy Ingredients Market Size Expected To Reach $32 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Energy Ingredients Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers energy ingredients market analysis and every facet of the energy ingredients market research. As per TBRC’s energy ingredients market forecast, the energy ingredients market size is predicted to reach a value of $32.94 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.9% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand from end users such as the food and beverage industry is expected to boost the energy ingredients global market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest energy ingredients global market share. Major energy ingredients global market leaders include BASF SE, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., RFI Ingredients, Korea Ginseng Corporation, Orkla, ILHWA Enzyme Fermented Ginseng, Applied Food Sciences Inc. (AFS), Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd.., Changsha Huir Biological-Tech Co. Ltd., Sinochem Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Graham Chemical.

Global Market Segments
1) By Product: Caffeine, Creatine, Taurine, Ginseng, Other Products
2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels
3) By Application: Food, Beverage, Supplements, Other Applications

This type of ingredients refer to the ingredients that are used for energy or powdered drinks for the consumption of customers. It is used in energy drinks to give energy and health benefits to people of all ages.

The Business Research Company

