DNA Based Skin Care Products Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “DNA Based Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the DNA based skin care products market research. As per TBRC’s DNA based skin care products market forecast, the DNA based skin care products market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.35 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for health and wellness products is expected to propel the DNA-based skin care products market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest DNA based skin care products market share. Major players in the market include Targeted DNA, Caligenix Inc., EpigenCare Inc., Allel, SkinDNA, SkinShift, Anake, Genetic Beauty, DNA Skin Institute, LifeNome, Evergreen Health Solutions.

DNA Based Skin Care Products Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Serum, Cream, Other Product Types
2) By End User: Home User, Wellness Clinics
3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

These types of skincare products use information gathered from the person’s genetic makeup to prescribe the products, which helps in knowing the adverse effects of routine to counteract. These skincare products recommend remedies based on information acquired from genetic composition, as well as a routine to combat any negative consequences. These types of skincare products are used to clean the skin, preserve the moisture balance of the skin, stimulate skin metabolism, and protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet radiation.

