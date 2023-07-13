/EIN News/ --

WISeKey Demonstrated WISe.ART’s Commitment to Sustainability at the Phygital Sustainability Expo® in Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy, July 12, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announced today that during its participation at the Phygital Sustainability Expo in Rome, it demonstrated WISe.ART’s unwavering commitment to sustainability. The event, organized in cooperation with the largest European community of sustainable brands, was attended by over 2,000 registered firms.

Sixtine Crutchfield, WISe.ART’s renowned Art Director, took the stage at the event to showcase the WISe.ART marketplace platform, and emphasized the company's dedication to sustainability as a member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA) https://cryptoclimate.org/.

Phygital Sustainability Expo is Italy's premier gathering focused on fostering the sustainable transformation of fashion and design brands made in Italy. Taking place annually in the historic Trajan’s Market, the expo is focused on raising awareness in the fashion industry aiming to reduce waste, pollution and carbon emissions. Additionally, through a partnership with One Tribe, the organizers of the event pledged to protect 25 trees for every guest speaker that joined the event.

Under the guidance of President Valeria Mangani, an internationally acclaimed sustainability and fashion expert, the Scientific Committee of the Sustainable Fashion Innovation Society spearheads the organization of the Phygital Sustainability Expo. Esteemed board members include executives from prestigious companies such as Automobili Lamborghini and Kaufmann & Partners, alongside notable researchers, and scientists.

The Phygital Sustainability Expo® serves as a catalyst for sustainable fashion by encouraging conscious consumer choices and empowering those in the fashion industry to opt for low-impact materials, cruelty-free alternatives, circular “econology” (economy and ecology), and sustainable production processes. The event merged technology and fashion, featuring cutting-edge solutions that pave the way for a sustainable future.

Key attractions of the expo include a museum route aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the fashion industry, a captivating catwalk that showcases sustainable materials and production practices, enlightening lectures by distinguished speakers, and an immersive augmented reality museum experience. These elements captivate and educate attendees, fostering active engagement and knowledge sharing while simultaneously protecting our planet. https://youtu.be/aPZAWprHLo0.

The Sustainable Fashion Innovation Society has solidified its influential position within Italy's sustainable fashion landscape. They actively contribute to the Table for Fashion of the Italian Ministry of Economic Development and the Fashion Table of the Lazio Region. President Valeria Mangani's remarkable achievements have earned her recognition as the "Sustainable Fashion Expert" by the Italian Ministry of Economic Development. Furthermore, the Phygital Sustainability Expo has been honored with an upcoming award at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai for its groundbreaking approach in promoting sustainability.

Together, the Sustainable Fashion Innovation Society and the Phygital Sustainability Expo spearhead the ecological transition of Italy's fashion and design sector. Through their endeavours, they raise awareness and advocate for sustainable practices among businesses and consumers, establishing Italy as a prominent global hub for sustainable fashion.

For more information about the Sustainable Fashion Innovation Society and the Phygital Sustainability Expo, please visit: sustainablefashioninnovation.org

About WISe.ART

WISe.ART is a pioneering force in the field of sustainable art, committed to promoting eco-conscious practices within the creative industry. With a focus on fostering sustainability and innovation, WISe.ART continues to redefine the boundaries of art, inspiring a new generation of environmentally responsible artists.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based hHolding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

