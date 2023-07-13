Maryland Department of Agriculture Announces Southern United States Trade Association Webinar

July 12, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 12, 2023)- The Maryland Department of Agriculture is encouraging agriculture and seafood businesses interested in exporting their products to participate in a virtual training to be held on August 31. Organized by the Southern United States Trade Association (SUSTA), the webinar is for new-to-export companies.

“The department is committed to supporting Maryland agriculture and seafood businesses interested in accessing international markets,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “SUSTA is one of the key resources we have to assist companies in foreign trade and I encourage any new-to export companies to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Topics covered in the webinar:

The importance of classifying products and developing an export plan

An overview of free trade agreements and foreign import requirements

Strategies for pricing products

Finding in-country partners

An overview of shipping products, export payment and insurance

Registration for the webinar is open and companies can register using this link The Export Fundamentals Overview. The webinar is free of charge for SUSTA participants.

If you are not already a SUSTA participant, Create your free MySUSTA account today.

SUSTA, an organization of state agricultural departments including the Maryland Department of Agriculture, helps small companies in the Southern United States promote value-added U.S. food and agricultural products to foreign markets. To learn more about eligibility go here: Eligibility – SUSTA

For questions on this webinar or SUSTA contact Danielle Coco (Danielle@susta.org)

For questions about International Marketing at the Maryland Department of Agriculture contact Stone Slade (stone.slade@maryland.gov) or call 410-841-5770.

