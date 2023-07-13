Applying for Membership on FDA Advisory Committees
Current Number of Vacancies = 4
Note, one or more vacancies may be in the nomination process or a final appointment may have been made.
Chairperson
Benjamin Lebwohl, MD, MS
Expertise: Gastroenterology
Term: 9/16/2021–6/30/2025
Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology
Director of Clinical Research, Celiac Disease Center
Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons
180 Fort Washington Avenue, Suite 936
New York, New York 10032
Designated Federal Officer (Acting)
Rhea Bhatt, MS
Division of Advisory Committee and Consultant Management
Office of Executive Programs
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Food and Drug Administration
10903 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, Maryland 20993-0002
Phone: (301) 796-9001
Fax: (301) 847-8533
Email: GIDAC@fda.hhs.gov
**Helmut H. Albrecht, MD, MS
Expertise: Pharmaceutical Medicine
Term: 11/1/2019–10/31/2023
President, H2A Associates, LLC
Chief Scientific Officer, Alitair Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
3350 SW 27th Ave, Executive Tower, Ste 2203
Miami, Florida 33133
David N. Assis, MD
Expertise: Hepatology
Term: 4/23/2022–6/30/2025
Yale School of Medicine
Department of Internal Medicine, Section of Digestive Diseases
333 Cedar St, 1080 LMP
New Haven, Connecticut 06510
Lin Chang, MD
Expertise: Gastroenterology
Term: 9/16/2021–6/30/2025
Professor of Medicine
Vice-Chief, Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases
10833 Le Conte Avenue
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
Los Angeles, California 90095-7378
*Joy McVey Hugick, BA
Expertise: Consumer Representative
Term: 9/16/2021–6/30/2025
Principal Consultant
Simply Joy, LLC
860 Johnson Ferry Road
Suite 140, #148
Atlanta, Georgia 30342
Sandeep Khurana, MBBS
Expertise: Gastroenterology/Transplant Hepatology
Term: 7/1/2020–6/30/2024
Professor of Medicine
Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine
100 N. Academy Avenue
Danville, Pennsylvania 17822
Jennifer C. Lai, MD, MBA
Expertise: Hepatology
Term: 4/23/2022–6/30/2026
Associate Professor of Medicine
Endowed Professorship of Liver Health & Transplantation
Division of Gastroenterology/Hepatology
University of California–San Francisco
513 Parnassus Avenue
San Francisco, California 94143
Sarah Streett, MD, AGAF
Expertise: Gastroenterology
Term: 7/1/2020-6/30/2024
Director of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Education Clinical Professor of Medicine
Stanford University School of Medicine
430 Broadway Street, Pavilion C, 3rd Floor
Redwood City, California 94063
* Consumer Representative
** Industry Representative (non voting)