The issues of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation discussed

11/07/2023

552

Today, on July 11, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the delegation led by the Parliamentary vice-minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Yuumi Yoshikawa.

During the talks, priority directions of Turkmen-Japanese partnership in the field of interaction in political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural- humanitarian spheres were discussed.

R.Meredov underlined that Turkmenistan attaches special importance to further development of cooperation between the two states, which traditionally based on principles of long-standing friendship, trust and mutual understanding. Herewith, it was noted that special role in expanding and strengthening of bilateral relations is given to the development of contacts on highest level.

Great importance of parliamentary diplomacy was confirmed, and that is proved by regular character of Turkmen-Japanese parliamentary exchanges, which are the significant part of bilateral political relations. In this context, the importance of the visit of the Chairman of Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Japan in September of the last year was noted.

The parties highlighted effective cooperation of Turkmenistan and Japan on topical issues of modern times in the framework of authoritative international structures, primarily the UN. Diplomats also noted that the commitment of the sides to further deepening of partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation facilitates fruitful interaction in the frame of the Dialogue “Central Asia-Japan”.

Talking about the development of economic partnership, the Turkmen side confirmed that cooperation of Turkmenistan with Japan in this direction carry long-term character. In this connection, the activities of Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen Committees for Economic Cooperation have great importance.

The interlocutors highlighted active cooperation in cultural-humanitarian sphere, great perspectives in the field of education, science, health protection, sport and tourism. Interaction in the sphere of studying Japanese language in the higher educational institution and schools of Turkmenistan was noted separately.