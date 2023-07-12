Denver Divorce Mediation Service Still Accepting Applicants for its 2023 Social Work Scholarship

/EIN News/ -- Denver, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

Split Simple, Denver's Divorce Mediation Service, is currently still accepting applicants for its 2023 Social Work Scholarship.

The mediation service company will grant the scholarship to a student who wishes to pursue a degree in social work. Split Simple will award a one-time $500 scholarship that can ease some of the financial burdens on a student trying to advance their studies in the social work field. There are no restrictions that go along with the scholarship, and a recipient is free to attend their higher learning institution of choice.

Split Simple founder and divorce attorney-mediator Chris Griffith believes in the importance of social work and giving back to the community. Griffith created the scholarship to contribute to a student's academic journey and to offset some of the money that a social work student might earn with a part-time job so that the student can forgo working and concentrate solely on their studies.

Griffith says, "Take it from us here at Split Simple, working with people in a socially challenging environment like we do requires an extensive educational background in the matter. That's why we are happy to do a little something for those that choose to make a career out of the challenging but rewarding job of doing social work. It's right up there with teaching as to the importance of the role that social workers play in their community."

Griffith hopes this scholarship will produce a graduating student who goes on to do exemplary work in social work after graduation. He foresees a future where scholarship recipients may contribute to peaceful modes of conflict resolution in divorce proceedings.

Split Simple will accept applications for its 2023 Social Work Scholarship until September 1, 2023.

Previous recipients of the scholarships have used their money toward graduate program studies. Western Oregon University student Ashley Bline won in 2019 for her essay on her commitment to serving military families. Emily Townsend, the 2020 Social Work Scholarship winner, used her award on her master's degree in clinical social work at Western Michigan University, where she focused on cognitive behavioral therapy for children and families who have sustained trauma. The 2021 winner, Evelin Marks, used her award to further her Master of Social Studies at Texas State University, where she planned to work with children with "tumultuous home lives." In 2022, scholarship recipient and first-generation college student Amber Franks used her scholarship to pursue a master's degree in social work at Texas State University.

Divorces can often result in emotionally-charged exchanges, stressful custody splits of children, and complex property divisions. Split Simple is an uncontested divorce mediation service that provides a calm, minimal-stress environment for individuals experiencing a divorce. This conflict resolution service helps individuals experiencing a divorce settle necessary matters in an efficient and productive atmosphere. Split Simple's mediation service saves clients a great deal of money they would otherwise spend on costly legal fees in a contested divorce proceeding.

For more information on how couples can experience less stress and save money while pursuing a divorce, visit the Split Simple website or call Split Simple today at (855) 665-9920 for a free consultation.

Recent News: Denver Divorce Mediation Service Announces its 2023 Social Work Scholarship

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVFBgjhfss8

###

For more information about SplitSimple, contact the company here:



SplitSimple

Chris Griffith

(855)665-9920

Chris@SplitSimple.com

1624 Market St #202

Denver, CO 80202

Chris Griffith