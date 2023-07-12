Submit Release
Etrion Announces Results of Annual and Special General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- GENEVA, Switzerland, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Corporation”), a solar development company, held its 2022 Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders virtually on June 30, 2023.

The nominees listed in the management information circular were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Marco Antonio Northland 194,310,966 99.95% 92,777 0.05%
Paul Rapisarda 194,296,618 99.94% 107,125 0.06%
Aksel Azrac 194,197,898 99.89% 205,845 0.11%

Shareholders of the Corporation also approved resolutions appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers S.A. as the Corporation’s auditors for the ensuing year.

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is a solar development company. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

The information was submitted for publication at 11:05 p.m. CET on July 12, 2023.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Marco Northland – Chief Executive officer and Chief Financial Officer
mnorthland@etrion.com 


