B2Gold Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results – Conference Call and Webcast Details

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. You may access the call by registering at the participant conference link by clicking here prior to the scheduled start time. Once you have registered, you will be sent an email with a unique PIN which will connect you to the call at +1 (431) 341-4089 / +1 (855) 513-1368 (Canada) or toll free at +1 (844) 543-0451. You may also listen to the call via webcast by clicking here.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Canada, Mali, Colombia, Finland and Uzbekistan.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

“Clive T. Johnson”
President and Chief Executive Officer


For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Michael McDonald
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
+1 604-681-8371
investor@b2gold.com

Cherry DeGeer
Director, Corporate Communications
+1 604-681-8371
investor@b2gold.com

