Request for Proposals: Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Innovation Fund

Now accepting proposal submissions for the new JAG Innovation Fund

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from those qualified and interested in receiving funding from the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Innovation Fund. The JAG Innovation Fund is designed to fund new programs, practices and ideas within the primary JAG Purpose areas.

The Innovation Fund is an initiative supported by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program. For this initiative, innovative projects are new approaches or adapted efforts based on lessons learned from existing programs and community-based projects. Innovative projects will offer fresh perspectives to advance criminal legal system improvement and community health and safety. Projects funded by the JAG Innovation Fund will work at the local, regional or state level to address emerging needs and implement best practices or new ideas.

During 2023, the Washington JAG Advisory Committee developed a Strategic Plan to guide the investment of JAG funds across the state. As part of the strategic plan, the JAG Innovation Fund will provide flexibility and broaden the scope of the impact of the JAG program in Washington communities.

Eligibility

This Request for Proposals (RFP) is an open, competitive process. As further described in the RFP, applicants will be considered based on expertise and innovative creativity. Public agencies, tribes, or nonprofit community-based organizations are encouraged to apply.

RFP Timeline

Proposals due: Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Funding period: Oct.15, 2023 – Sept. 30, 2024

Download

Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Innovation Fund RFP (PDF)