US14/16/20 paving scheduled to begin this week west of Cody

Paving of a 5.28-mile highway settlement repair project is scheduled to start this week west of Cody on US14/16/20, adjacent to Buffalo Bill Reservoir.

The $5.9 million project is located on US14/16/20 between Trout Creek (milepost 36.41) and Buffalo Bill State Park Campground and Boat Launch (milepost 41.69).

Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell. All work, except reclamation and other miscellaneous items, is required to be complete by Aug. 31. Contract completion date is Oct. 31.

"Rotomilling and shoulder flattening will be completed this week," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Paving is tentatively scheduled to begin this week. Chip sealing will begin when paving is done."

During paving and chip sealing operations, "traffic will be controlled with a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists should expect a maximum cumulative delay of up to 15 minutes during all work," Frost said.

A 12-foot width restriction remains in effect.

The US14/16/20 project scope includes settlement repair at four locations, rotomilling of existing asphalt pavement surfacing, placing two inches of pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening and other work.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.

For information about this news release, please contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.

--