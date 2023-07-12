Submit Release
Auditor Fitzpatrick announces citizen-requested audit of Dover Township

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today that a citizen-requested audit of Dover Township, which is located in Vernon County, is now underway. The audit was initiated after 97 residents signed a petition requesting the State Auditor's Office to review the township's finances.

"I appreciate the concerns of the citizens of Dover Township and applaud them for taking action to ensure the township is making proper use of their tax dollars," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "My office will perform a comprehensive review of Dover Township's finances and provide recommendations that will help the township operate more efficiently as it serves its residents. I encourage anyone with information that may be helpful to our review to reach out to our Whistleblower Hotline."

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

