Charles Schwab's Former EVP and Head of Technology, Fred Matteson, Joins Prontoblock as CTO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prontoblock, a leading digital asset platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Fred Matteson as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With over 30 years of experience as a senior executive in the financial services industry, Mr. Matteson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Prontoblock team.
Throughout his career, Fred Matteson has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving technology innovation and scaling initiatives in the financial sector. As former North American CIO of Allianz AG and Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company, Executive Vice President at Charles Schwab, Principal with Morgan Stanley and Senior Vice President of Lehman Brothers, he played pivotal roles in transforming financial services through internet technologies and overseeing worldwide technology operations. With his extensive background in leading the development of fintech solutions, Matteson is poised to accelerate Prontoblock's growth and expansion plans as it forges relationships with banks and asset managers in the United States and Europe.
Prontoblock offers a cutting-edge digital asset platform that revolutionizes investment opportunities, such as hedge funds, private equity, fixed income, and commercial paper. Leveraging the power of blockchain technology and smart contracts, the Prontoblock platform tokenizes financial assets issued by its clients, streamlining investment processes and enhancing operational efficiency.
In his role as CTO, Matteson will play a crucial role in building a strong and multi-talented technology team at Prontoblock. Leveraging his extensive expertise, he will spearhead the development and expansion of Prontoblock's platform, with a specific focus on broadening access to the $130 trillion fixed income asset class.
Prontoblock takes pride in its highly experienced C-suite and Board, consisting of individuals with a collective track record in structuring, underwriting, and placing fixed income securities. With the guidance of Matteson, Prontoblock is poised to accelerate the adoption of tokenized financial assets, driving greater market access and operational efficiencies through blockchain technology and fractionalized ownership.
ABOUT PRONTOBLOCK
Prontoblock is a fintech company that leverages blockchain technology to provide cutting-edge solutions for the financial industry. Led by a team with extensive expertise in capital markets and blockchain-based systems, Prontoblock develops solutions that enable financial institutions and businesses to streamline transactions, enhance security, and integrate digital assets seamlessly. The company is revolutionizing the financial landscape, offering secure and efficient transaction processing, analytics, and decentralized digital asset integration.
Contact:
Alex Gault
alex@prontoblock.com
415-830-6739
Alex Gault
Alex Gault
