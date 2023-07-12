ADVA to Host Resilience Discussion in Hoover on July 27

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is holding a resilience panel discussion on July 27 at 8:30 a.m. at Hoover City Hall in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers to introduce the conversation of building and furthering a resilient lifestyle.

Operation Resilience will feature a panel of veterans who have displayed resilience throughout their military and civilian careers. The event is an acknowledgement and understanding that life includes difficulties, but we can establish personal skills and traits that make us prepared to adequately respond to those challenges.

Being resilient requires a skill set that can be built and strengthened. It takes time, effort, and surrounding yourself with people who can help. It does not mean avoiding stress, emotional upheaval, or suffering. It simply means working through that emotional pain.

While service members and veterans are frequently associated with integrity, discipline, leadership, strength, and work ethic, they also commonly excel with establishing, maintaining, and building resilience traits and skills.

“We are excited to introduce this topic and have this conversation with veterans, families, and the public in Hoover,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “Our hopes and wishes are that these discussions don’t end on July 27 and that resilience building continues at home, in the workplace, or wherever it’s needed.”

Operation Resilience panelists include:

-Kent Davis, Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral

-Lisa Minney, Retired Air Force Colonel

-Alan Cook, U.S. Marines Corps. Veteran

-Mike White, U.S. Navy Seals Veteran

The panelists will discuss a host of resilience-based topics, including:

-Why it is essential to live a resilient lifestyle

-Why it is important to surround yourself with resilient people

-Tips for building resilience in your life

-Using resilience-based traits and skills to overcome burnout

The discussion is expected to last 45-60 minutes. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask panelists questions on resilience-based topics.