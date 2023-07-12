Memo: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Judge James “Jimmy” Hankinson

MEMORANDUM

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

Nick Maddox, Chairman, Leon County Commissioners

John Dailey, Mayor, Tallahassee

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Judge James “Jimmy” Hankinson

On July 6, 2023, former Second Judicial Circuit Judge James “Jimmy” Hankinson passed away at the age of 70. Judge Hankinson served his community as a judge for 18 years, and as a lawyer for more than 40 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from Davidson College and his Juris Doctor from Florida State University College of Law. Following law school, Judge Hankinson began his career as a lawyer in Milton, Florida before moving back to Tallahassee in 1981. He was appointed by Governor Jeb Bush as a Judge of the Second Judicial Circuit in 2002 and ended his legal career serving on the bench. Judge Hankinson will be remembered as a dedicated public servant, father, and friend.

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida, the City Hall of Tallahassee, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

###